Ezekiel Elliott got himself and Dak Prescott mind-blowing matching necklaces for Christmas

If you think there’s any friction between Dallas Cowboys star rookies Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott, this should put an end to that. Elliott bought himself and Prescott matching necklaces that are overflowing with diamonds for Christmas.

The necklaces combine Elliott and Prescott’s numbers, forming “214”, which also happens to be the Dallas area code. Elliott posted an image of the pendants on his Instagram account with the message “Grind together. Shine together” and linked to Prescott’s Instagram account.

Elliott wore the mind-blowing piece of jewelry to Monday night’s game against the Detroit Lions. You can see it clearly at the nine-second mark of the video below.

It’s an impressive gesture by Elliott, whose contract will pay him 4.5 million this season, much more than Prescott’s $545,000.