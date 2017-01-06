Three rookies among 17 first-time selections highlight The Associated Press 2016 NFL All-Pro Team, led by Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott and Kansas City’s Tyreek Hill, a unanimous choice as punt returner.

One star not on the team announced Friday: Tom Brady, who was stellar after a four-game suspension, but was edged by Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan.

For the first time, the nationwide panel of 50 sports writers and broadcasters who regularly cover the NFL voted for specific positions on the offensive line, a flex player on offense, a fifth defensive back, and a punt returner and special teamer.

It’s the first time since 1981 that so many first-year players made the team. Back then, it was future Hall of Famers Lawrence Taylor and Ronnie Lott, and 1980 Heisman-winning running back George Rogers.

With only seven repeaters from last season’s squad, the All-Pro Team has a decidedly new flavor not only in alignment, but makeup. Not surprisingly, the Cowboys have the most players selected with five: Elliott, the league’s leading rusher; linebacker Sean Lee; and offensive linemen Tyron Smith (left tackle), Travis Frederick (center) and Zack Martin (right guard).

Here are the 27 players selected to the 2016 NFL All-Pro team.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

