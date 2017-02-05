Fabbri out for the season with ACL injury

ST. LOUIS — The Blues are going to be without Robby Fabbri for the remainder season after the forward suffered an ACL injury to his left knee in Saturday’s loss to the 4-1 Penguins.

Fabbri, 21, left Saturday’s game in the first period after being checked into the boards by Penguins forward Carter Rowney. Fabbri needed assistance getting off the ice and into the locker room.

Fabbri has posted 29 points (11 goals, 18 assists) and 27 penalty minutes in 51 games with the Blues this season.

In corresponding the moves, the Blues have recalled forwards Kenny Agostino and Magnus Paajarvi from the Chicago Wolves.