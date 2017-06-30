Face of the Venezuela crisis
Venezuela’s shield-bearing protesters
http://www.foxnews.com/”>Fox News
http://www.foxnews.com/
A demonstrator holding a rudimentary shield and a knife before a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s government in Caracas
(REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins)
a-demonstrator-holding-a-rudimentary-shield-and-a-knife-before-a-rally-against-venezuelan-president-nicolas-maduro’s-government-in-caracas
A demonstrator holding a rudimentary shield that reads “No. Dictatorship. 350”, before a rally
(REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins)
a-demonstrator-holding-a-rudimentary-shield-that-reads-“no.-dictatorship.-350”,-before-a-rally
A demonstrator with a shield said: “I protest for a better future for my daughter”
(REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins)
a-demonstrator-with-a-shield-said:-“i-protest-for-a-better-future-for-my-daughter”
A demonstrator holding a rudimentary shield said: “I protest for my future, for the future of my country”
(REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins)
a-demonstrator-holding-a-rudimentary-shield-said:-“i-protest-for-my-future,-for-the-future-of-my-country”
A demonstrator with a shield said: “I protest for freedom”
(REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins)
a-demonstrator-with-a-shield-said:-“i-protest-for-freedom”
A demonstrator holding a rudimentary shield that reads “Miraflores on fire” said: “I’m protesting because Venezuela is beautiful”
(REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins)
a-demonstrator-holding-a-rudimentary-shield-that-reads-“miraflores-on-fire”-said:-“i’m-protesting-because-venezuela-is-beautiful”
A demonstrator before a rally said: “I protest because the situation that we have in Venezuela today is very complex”
(REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins)
a-demonstrator-before-a-rally-said:-“i-protest-because-the-situation-that-we-have-in-venezuela-today-is-very-complex”
A demonstrator with a shield before a rally said: “I protest, because I want a better future for me and my family”
(REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins)
a-demonstrator-with-a-shield-before-a-rally-said:-“i-protest,-because-i-want-a-better-future-for-me-and-my-family”
A demonstrator holding a shield that depicts the Venezuelan Constitution and reads “Respect me” and “Defend me”
(REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins)
a-demonstrator-holding-a-shield-that-depicts-the-venezuelan-constitution-and-reads-“respect-me”-and-“defend-me”
A demonstrator before a rally said: “I protest for freedom, I fight for freedom of speech”
(REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins)
a-demonstrator-before-a-rally-said:-“i-protest-for-freedom,-i-fight-for-freedom-of-speech”