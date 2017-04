Steve Stephens, the so-called “Facebook killer” who sparked a multi-state manhunt after he brazenly gunned down a Cleveland man at random, killed himself Tuesday morning in Erie County as cops closed in, Pennsylvania State Police said on Facebook.

Stephens was spotted by members of the state police who attempted a traffic stop and “after a brief pursuit, Stephens shot and killed himself.”

At a press conference earlier this morning, Cleveland police said they did not know where Stephens was.