Facebook reaches 2 billion monthly users, Zuckerberg says

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Tuesday that the social network has reached two billion monthly users.

“We’re making progress connecting the world, and now let’s bring the world closer together,” Zuckerberg said in a short post announcing the milestone.

Facebook had 1.94 billion active monthly users as of last May, according to company statistics. That total represented a year-over-year increase of 17%.

Competitor Twitter Inc. had 328 million active monthly users as of April, while the Snap Inc.-owned app “Snapchat” had 166 million daily users, according to Reuters.

Facebook has placed an increased emphasis in recent months on live programming and digital streams as a way to drive user growth. The company announced Tuesday that it would partner with Fox Sports to stream more than a dozen games from the European “Champions League” soccer tournament. Facebook also has streaming deals with Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer.

Earlier this month, Facebook introduced a trio of political tools aimed at helping local politicians communicate with their constituents. The rollout came months after the social network introduced a “Town Hall” platform designed to make it easier for users to contact their representatives.