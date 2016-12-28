Fact sheet: 2017 Infiniti Q60

2017 Infiniti Q60 Red Sport 400

Continue Reading Below

BASE PRICE: $38,950 for 2.0t; $40,950 for 2.0t all-wheel drive; $41,300 for 2.0t Premium; $43,300 for 2.0t Premium all-wheel drive; $44,300 for 3.0t Premium; $46,300 for 3.0t Premium all-wheel drive; $48,300 for 3.0t Sport; $50,300 for 3.0t Sport all-wheel drive; $51,300 for Red Sport 400.

PRICE AS TESTED: $60,355.

TYPE: Front-engine, rear-wheel drive, four-passenger, luxury sports coupe.

ENGINE: 3-liter, double overhead cam, twin-turbocharged, direct injected V-6.

MILEAGE: 20 mpg (city), 27 mpg (highway).

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

TOP SPEED: 155 mph.

LENGTH: 184.4 inches.

WHEELBASE: 112.2 inches.

CURB WEIGHT: 3,862 pounds.

BUILT AT: Japan.

OPTIONS: Premium Plus package (includes navigation system, heated steering wheel, power driver torso boosters, heated front seats) $2,250; driver assistance package (includes forward emergency braking with pedestrian detection, rain-sensing wipers, around-view monitor, blind spot warning) $2,250; technology package (includes adaptive headlights, intelligent cruise control, distance control assist, eco pedal) $1,850; Direct Adaptive Steering $1,000; Dynamic Sunstone Red exterior paint $800.

DESTINATION CHARGE: $905.