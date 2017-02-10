Potential suitors may want to think twice before attempting to enter the king and queen of country music’s home to woo their daughters.

Tim McGraw and wife Faith Hill appeared on “The Ellen Show” to promote their “Soul2Soul” world tour and the conversation was soon focused on their three daughters: Gracie, 19, Maggie 18, and Audrey, 15.

McGraw quickly admitted to host Ellen DeGeneres that he’s tough on any boy who dates his daughters.

[embedded content]

“There was a winter formal or something, and there were a bunch of kids in the limousine,” explained the 49-year-old weary father. “And I had the sledgehammer over my shoulder.”

“But that was on purpose!” McGraw jokingly added.

“Look, when someone’s taking … you don’t want to be mean or anything, but when someone is taking your daughter somewhere, you want to induce a healthy amount of respect. And fear,” he said.

Hill also revealed that she too, has a no-nonsense approach to her children’s love lives.

“I was a little soft on it, but then after — when you go through it for the first time, those of you who have daughters out there, all of a sudden I became this animal,” said the 49-year-old songstress.

“Like do it,” she said, looking at McGraw. “Take the sledgehammer.”

“Whatever you have to do, do it!” remarked Hill.

“Audrey, get out of there. Run,” responded DeGeneres to their youngest daughter on camera.

“Soul2Soul” kicks off on April 7th in New Orleans.