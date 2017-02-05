Falcons blow 25-point lead in heartbreaking Super Bowl collapse

The Atlanta Falcons blew a 25-point lead to the New England Patriots in the largest collapse in the history of the Super Bowl.

This one is going to hurt for a while. That might not even be long enough to detail the pain that this game is going to cause for the Atlanta Falcons and their fans.

Sunday night appeared to be a cause for celebration for most of the night. The offense was rolling, the defense was making plays and it appeared the New England Patriots had finally been found out.

Then, the offense disappeared and Tom Brady cemented his legacy as the greatest quarterback of all time. Up 28-3, the Patriots got going and the Falcons’ offense seemingly stopped. Of course, the Falcons’ offense was so efficient early that their defense was left on the field most of the game.

At 28-12, the Falcons had their best chance to put the game away for good. Instead, Matt Ryan got sacked after poor protection and the ball bounced right to New England. Brady would make it 28-20 after Danny Amendola caught a touchdown and the two-point conversion from James White was good.

Then Atlanta had another chance to put the game away and Ryan got no protection again. Patriots got the ball back, White scores and rinse, repeat into overtime. By that point, the Falcons’ defense had given everything they had from the sheer amount of plays they played and there was no stopping Brady.

White punched it in for the win and now the pain sets in. The Falcons had the Super Bowl all but locked up and let it slip away in epic fashion. Things won’t be the same for a while and this is going to be a tough one to overcome. To the offseason we go and hopefully better things are on the horizon. For now, it’s a time of mourning.

