False gunfire reports at commuter-filled Penn Station spark chaos

False reports of gunfire caused panic at Penn Station and the nearby flagship Macy’s store on Friday evening.

It happened during a rush hour commuter train disruption that left thousands of people stranded in the train station at the start of the holiday weekend.

The multiple “shots fired” calls reported at #PennStation are UNFOUNDED at this time.@NYPDMTS — NYPDCounterterrorism (@NYPDCT) April 14, 2017

The NYPD said the panic was unfounded and no shots were fired. That didn’t stop people from dropping their luggage and diving for cover.

The aftermath of Penn Station. Oof. pic.twitter.com/s1X1H41x04 — Kate Hinds (@katehinds) April 14, 2017

Children were seen crying outside of the station in the panic.

There were also numerous calls for shots fired in and around Macys, which is a block from Penn Station. Those reports were all unfounded and may have been from people yelling about the supposed shooting at the train station.

