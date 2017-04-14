False gunfire reports at commuter-filled Penn Station spark chaos

False reports of gunfire caused panic at Penn Station and the nearby flagship Macy’s store on Friday evening.

It happened during a rush hour commuter train disruption that left thousands of people stranded in the train station at the start of the holiday weekend.

The NYPD said the panic was unfounded and no shots were fired.  That didn’t stop people from dropping their luggage and diving for cover.

Children were seen crying outside of the station in the panic.

There were also numerous calls for shots fired in and around Macys, which is a block from Penn Station.  Those reports were all unfounded and may have been from people yelling about the supposed shooting at the train station.

