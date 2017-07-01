Famed tennis photographer Russ Adams dies at 86

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) Acclaimed tennis photographer Russ Adams has died after chronicling the sport for more than 50 years. He was 86.

The International Tennis Hall of Fame said he died Friday. Adams was inducted into the Hall in 2007.

He was known as the dean of modern tennis photography, spanning the eras of black and white to color, film to digital. He was a presence at Grand Slam tournaments as well as the Davis Cup, Fed Cup and Olympics.

Adams worked for newspapers in Massachusetts and photographed such Boston luminaries as Ted Williams, Bobby Orr and Bill Russell. In 1955, he was nominated for a Pulitzer Prize. He was presented with the U.S. Tennis Association’s lifetime achievement award in 2002.

His wife, Betty, who traveled the tennis circuit with him, died June 5. They are survived by son Richard Adams and two grandsons.

A joint memorial will be held July 14 in Reading, Massachusetts.