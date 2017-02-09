Familiar faces headline 2017 NBA All-Star Celebrity game

Dallas Mavericks’ general manager, Mark Cuban, and some NBA legends will headline the 2017 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game.

The NBA All-Star Celebrity game is filled with some of the biggest names in the entertainment world. Whether it’s actors, hip hop artists, or former NBA stars, the Celebrity Game always brings a star-studded lineup.

This year, Mavericks’ owner, Mark Cuban, and former NBA All-Stars, Jason Williams and Baron Davis will headline the rosters of 2017 participants. These former NBA studs will be looking to bring their flare back to the court while competing against some of the most well-known celebrities in the world.

ESPN’s stars of “His & Hers” Michael Smith and Jemele Hill will coach the teams. The West (Team Smith) will be assisted by Golden State Warriors’ forward, Draymond Green and TV personality Rocsi Diaz. The East (Team Hill) will have Toronto Raptors’ star, Kyle Lowry, and rapper, Fat Joe, in their corner.

Nick Cannon and Win Butler are amongst some of the notable participates. NBA legend, Oscar Schmidt, Milwaukee Bucks’ owner, Marc Lasry, and WNBA stars Candace Parker and Lindsay Whalen will suit up with Davis, Cuban and Williams as the basketball names of the contest. Finally, Master P and Romeo Miller will team up as the father-son duo to represent Team West.

West (Team Smith):

Miles Brown

Tom Cavanagh

Mark Cuban

Baron Davis

Andy Grammer

Jiang Jinfu

Anthony Mackie

Romeo Miller

Hasan Minhaj

Master P

Candace Parker

Aaron Sanchez

East (Team Hill)

Brandon Armstrong

Win Butler

Nick Cannon

Rachel DeMita

Ansel Elgort

Marc Lasry

Caleb McLaughlin

Peter Rosenberg

Lindsay Whalen

Jason ‘White Chocolate’ Williams

Oscar Schmidt

Kris Wu

The 2017 NBA All-Star Celebrity game tips off February 17, at 7:00pm ET on ESPN.

