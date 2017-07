Family and friends are asking everyone to look for Cory Parson – he has not been seen or heard from since Thursday according to his father in a Facebook post. His father say’s Cory is hard to miss – standing at 6’ 10” tall – he’s white with brown hair and he wears glasses and he has multiple tattoos. He may be driving a dark blue 2008 Chevy pickup with tinted windows and a Delaware Bi-centennial tag (#C3408). If you see him contact his father – Bob Parson – 302-260-5291