Family of Chicago-area man tortured in Facebook Live video speaks out

The entire family of the mentally challenged man held hostage and tortured for up to 48 hours — by a group shouting “F— Donald Trump” — saw the gruesome video streamed on Facebook Live, and was just happy the young man was alive and safe at home, his brother-in-law told reporters, as the four suspects awaited a court appearance Friday.

“We’re so grateful for all the prayers and efforts that led to the safe return of our brother. We’re fully aware of the charges being brought against the offenders. At this time we ask for continued prayers for all those involved, for our family’s privacy as we cope and heal,” the brother-in-law, David Boyd, told reporters Thursday, reading a statement from the family.

“We appreciate all of the support from everyone. We haven’t spoken to anyone but each other. But, we’ve read what’s out there and we really appreciate it,” he added. “This should never have happened.”

The 18-year-old man disappeared over the weekend before the family ultimately received texts claiming the suspects were holding him hostage, Fox 32 reported.

Neal Strom, a family spokesman, told The Associated Press the victim has had “profound emotional and physical disabilities throughout his life.” He did not elaborate.

Cook County prosecutors identified the suspects as Brittany Covington and Tesfaye Cooper, both of Chicago, and Jordan Hill, of suburban Carpentersville. All are 18. A fourth suspect was identified as Covington’s 24-year-old sister, Tanishia Covington, also of Chicago.

Excerpts of the video posted by Chicago media outlets showed the man with his mouth taped shut and slumped in a corner of a room. At least two people were seen cutting off his sweatshirt, and others taunt him off camera. The video showed a wound on the top of the man’s head. One person pushed the man’s head with his or her foot.

A red band also appeared to be around the victim’s hands. He was tied up for four to five hours, police said.

The uproar over the beating has intensified the glare on Chicago after a bloody year of violent crime and protests against Mayor Rahm Emanuel and a police department accused of brutality and hushing-up wrongdoing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.