Family of four dies in Colorado plane crash

A family of four died late Friday when a private plane crashed in western Colorado, authorities said.

The plane, with two adults and two children aboard, was traveling to Moab, Utah, from Fort Collins, Colo., the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office said.

The exact time of the crash was unknown, sheriff’s office spokesman Walt Stowe told the Aspen Times.

FOX31 in Denver reported the aircraft lost radar contact around 10 p.m. Friday, with its last reported location being north of Glenwood Springs near Baxter Peak. The area is a rugged and remote wilderness with peaks reaching more than 11,100 feet, the Daily Sentinel reported.

Searchers found debris from the plane Saturday morning, and determined there were no survivors.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration will investigate, as the sheriff’s office works to recover the bodies and get to the crash site to begin its own investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.