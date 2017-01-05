32.9 F
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Thursday, January 5, 2017
Family of slain California woman sues probation officials

Family of slain California woman sues probation officials

By FOX News -
19

SANTA ANA, Calif. –  The family of a California woman who was raped, killed and left in a trash bin has sued the U.S. probation agency — accusing agents of providing lax oversight of two convicted sex offenders who authorities suspect of carrying out that murder and others.

The Orange County Register reported Wednesday (http://bit.ly/2iLUClw ) that attorneys for Jarrae Estepp’s mother filed the federal wrongful-death lawsuit in Santa Ana.

The lawsuit comes just two weeks after a jury recommended the death sentence for Steven Gordon, who along with Franc Cano was charged with the murders of Estepp and three other women.

Authorities say Gordon was wearing a GPS tracking device for prior offenses during three of the slayings.

The suit targets federal probation and unnamed agents.

Probation officials did not return calls seeking comment.

___

Information from: The Orange County Register, http://www.ocregister.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

WGMD Radio
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube
© © 2017 Resort Broadcasting Company, LLC, All Rights Reserved - Designed and Managed by DATATECH DIGITAL in association with OXLEY EVERYTHING WEB