Family set to meet with DOJ officials in chokehold case

The family of a New York City man killed by a police chokehold is set to meet with Justice Department officials as a federal investigation of the case hangs in the balance.

Eric Garner’s family said Tuesday that the meeting would take place on Wednesday in Brooklyn. Federal authorities characterized the closed-door sit-down as routine and indicated there would be no major announcements.

A grand jury has been hearing evidence in the civil rights investigation of a white New York City police officer who put Garner, who is black, in a chokehold while arresting him on Staten Island in 2014.

Garner’s dying words, “I can’t breathe,” became a slogan for the Black Lives Matter movement