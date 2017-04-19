During Game 2 between the Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz on Tuesday night, a fan poured a full beer into his shoe and downed the beverage, all to the tune of House of Pain’s “Jump Around.”

You know, as one does:

That’s certainly an odd way to celebrate. Luckily, in the age of the internet, nothing remains a mystery for long. Helpful Twitter user @filthiephil pointed out to another Twitter user that this is a thing in Australia these days, and it’s called a “shoey.”

Naturally.

@Matthew_Tynan @HPbasketball It’s called a shoey. It’s quickly become a staple at Australian parties/sporting events/christenings or anything with more than 3 people — Phil (@filthiephil) April 19, 2017

A quick glance at your favorite search engine confirms Phil’s explanation. The shoey is indeed a newly popular means of celebration in Australia, a trend popularized by F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo. We’ll let him explain (via News.com.au):

“I didn’t start it,” Ricciardo said. “Well, as far as I know I started it in F1 but not worldwide. It was a few loose Aussies, from what I saw, the Mad Hueys — they’re surfies and fisherman and just loose guys. They travel the world fishing, surfing and whatever and they like to drink a bit of beer and whatnot, and that’s where the shoey began.

“On their travels they’d get people to do it as well and it’s just a bit of a laugh. I know Jack Miller knows a few of the guys from the Mad Hueys, so when he got his win in Assen, I suspected he was going to do it, and he did, so I thought I’d keep the Australian tradition going.

“Now Valentino [Rossi]’s got in on the mix. I saw he Instagrammed it yesterday and he said, ‘Everyone loves a shoey’ and ‘delicious’ and all that. A few words I used for it.

“I think it’s just a bit of fun now — everyone’s enjoying it.”

Ricciardo celebrating finishing 2nd in the #GermanGP by drinking champagne…….from his shoe! https://t.co/jPMjLcz8XO — William Hill Betting (@WilliamHill) July 31, 2016

So there you have it. In all likelihood, the Clippers were playing host to either an Australian fan or someone with an affinity for Aussie culture — and when he saw his moment to shine, he turned to the shoey.

Sure. Why not?