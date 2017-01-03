Fan Reactions on Game 34: Sacramento Kings at Denver Nuggets

The Sacramento Kings earned a significant win tonight against the Denver Nuggets. With the victory, it places Sacramento as the sole possessors of the 8th seed in the Western Conference.

With tonight’s contest, it boosted optimism and encouragement throughout the Kings community. Listed down below are some of the reactions pertaining to today’s game.

Fan Reactions

Tonight’s “Big 4” of Cousins, Collison, Afflalo and Koufos have scored all 54 of Sacramento’s points — Jason Jones (@mr_jasonjones) January 4, 2017

Great half for Afflalo, picking up the Rudy scoring slack. — Scott Levin (@KingsSLev) January 4, 2017

Arron Afflalo revenge game as we take a stroll down narrative street. — Kyle Robert (@notoriouskro) January 4, 2017

Another season high for an opponent from three… — Akis Yerocostas (@Aykis16) January 4, 2017

I don’t trust any Kings lead, ever. — SactownBabyGiraffe (@TimMaxwell22) January 4, 2017

Isn’t it about time for DeMarcus to come back in the game? — Jason Ross (@JasonRoss1140) January 4, 2017

I see Omri Casspi (+13) and Garrett Temple (+11) have almost more plus-minus than they have combined minutes (23) — Aaron Bruski (@aaronbruski) January 4, 2017

Can we please welcome back Arron Afflalo? This is his best game in what feels like a LONG LONG time — John (@HeuristicLineup) January 4, 2017

The Kings will have little time to celebrate the win tonight as they will face off against the Miami Heat at the Golden 1 Center tomorrow. Can the Kings extend their winning streak?

More from A Royal Pain

This article originally appeared on