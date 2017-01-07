Fan Reactions on Game 36: LA Clippers at Sacramento Kings

This article will showcase the reactions that the ARP team gathered on last night’s Sacramento Kings game from their fans. Enjoy!

The Sacramento Kings lost another down-to-the-wire match last night. This time it was against the Los Angeles Clippers by a score of 106-98.

While the game was in session, it caused a lot of people within the Sacramento Kings community to express their thoughts on the game and their team via social media.

With that being said, listed down below are the some of the reactions that the ARP team gathered during last night’s game.

breaking news: Rudy Gay is a good basketball player — Amish (@AmishD) January 7, 2017

Probably one of the best first quarters the kings have played all season but there’s 3 more remaining keep it up — Donnie Johnson (@dj3ptkilla44) January 7, 2017

This Kings team makes my emotions go all over the place ugh — Joseph (@JosephHColley) January 7, 2017

Austin Rivers is killing the Kings … again. He’s got 21 points. Clippers up 88-83 — Jason Jones (@mr_jasonjones) January 7, 2017

Hey @SacramentoKings, a little advice. Keep allowing the Clippers to shoot 3’s. It’s a wonderful defense. Very effective. — Mike Villamor (@BigWestSID) January 7, 2017

DAMN. 3’s after 3’s… NOT AGAIN.. ???? — Sacramento Kings (@SACRAMENT0KINGS) January 7, 2017

Terrible possession. That’s the bad Rudy Gay — Akis Yerocostas (@Aykis16) January 7, 2017

Please trade Rudy. Ball dies with him — Matty Broad (@Whitefish_Salad) January 7, 2017

Sorry #Kangz fans, I just have a hard time getting excited about playoff aspirations for a team on pace for ~33 wins. — KingFanKrish (@krishcoughran) January 7, 2017

During their current home stretch, the Kings are 0-2. Good news is that the Kings won’t have to wait long to redeem themselves from the two previous losses. The bad news, however, their next opponent are the Golden State Warriors who have the best record in the NBA. Good luck Kings!

