Yesterday afternoon, four-star running back Cordarrian Richardson of Trezevant High School in Tennessee re-opened his commitment.

Cordarrian Richardson had been previously committed to Clemson. While the Tigers aren’t in dire need of a running back in this recruiting class, Richardson would be an upgrade at the position. Tavien Feaster is going to be a good player down the road, however, I don’t see C.J. Fuller or Adam Choice being impact players at Clemson. Both Fuller and Choice are good backs, but they are not on the level of a Wayne Gallman. Feaster and Richardson have Wayne Gallman-like talent in my opinion.

Fan Reactions

@thegreatest_5 Best wishes to you and hope to see your flourish wherever that might be! — Tickled Orange (@Tickled_Orange) December 23, 2016

@thegreatest_5 Respect to your decision. Hopefully you will be wearing the orange paw come nest fall. All the luck to you. — Mac (@_clemson_) December 23, 2016

@thegreatest_5 Prayers that you’ll find what you’re looking for. Hope you’ll find that Clemson is where your heart lies. Blessings! #ALLIN — Carol (@chm202) December 24, 2016

Majority of Clemson fans had nothing but words of encouragement for Cordarrian which is great to see. As Richardson stated, Clemson is not out of the picture they still have a shot at signing him. Look no further than last season when Shaq Smith de-committed from Clemson and eventually signed with the Tigers. Clemson is a recruiting powerhouse, don’t count them out in the recruitment of Cordarrian Richardson.

