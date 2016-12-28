FanDuel NBA Daily Picks: Fantasy Basketball Lineup For December 28

The same player, Giannis Antetokounmpo, leads the Milwaukee Bucks in points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game, making him a perfect addition to any FanDuel NBA lineup.

A five-tool player in basketball is among the rarest commodities in the sport.

Few players are capable of providing a steady impact in all major categories: scoring, rebounding, assists, steals and blocks.

Even less common are the ones that can provide the highest numbers for a franchise across the board.

Since the league began tracking blocks and steals as official statistics in 1973-74, only five players, Julius Erving, Dave Cowens, Scottie Pippen, Tracy McGrady and Kevin Garnett have ever posted the highest averages in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals and blocks for a team in a year.

Milwaukee’s Giannis Antetokounmpo is poised to join the prestigious list.

The shift over to point guard has enabled Antetokounmpo to not only pace the Bucks in each statistical category, but he ranks among the NBA’s top 20 in each figure.

Antetokounmpo is tied for fifth in steals (2.0 per game), tied for sixth in blocks (1.9), 14th in scoring (23.4 points), 16th in rebounds (9.1) and tied for 18th in assists (5.8).

On both ends of the floor, Antetokounmpo is performing at an elite level. The 22-year-old ranks sixth in Real Plus-Minus and third in transition points per game at 6.6.

He is able to navigate to anywhere on the court he wants, leading to a league-high 5.9 made shots per game inside the restricted area for Antetokounmpo.

The wide spanning impact of Antetokounmpo places him in unprecedented territory, as he is the only player in the league to post at least 50 steals and 50 blocks this season.

Antetokounmpo is five blocks away from joining Hall-of-Fame center Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the only player in league history to average at least 22 points, 9.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.0 blocks per game.

The result has been Antetokounmpo becoming one of the most rewarding roster options in FanDuel NBA leagues.

For each of the past eight games, Antetokounmpo has posted at least 45 points in FanDuel NBA play. During the dominant run, he has averaged 28 points, 10.1 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.0 blocks per game.

Antetokounmpo has even been playing his most efficient basketball of the season, posting six shooting efforts of 50 percent or higher during the span.

For any FanDuel NBA roster, Antetokounmpo is a smart addition.

Top Four Point Guards

Rationale:

The last three games from Kyle Lowry have been ideal performances for FanDuel NBA players, as he has averaged 28.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.3 steals per game. Lowry is averaging a career-high 21.9 points per game while averaging 7.2 assists per game (seventh-most in the league) and is pulling down 4.7 rebounds per game for the fifth consecutive season. Only three other players are averaging at least 20 points, 7.0 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game, but Lowry is the only one with a FanDuel NBA valuation of less than $9,000.

A hamstring injury has forced Chris Paul to miss each of the past three games and he is at best a game-time decision Wednesday night against New Orleans. In his place, Austin Rivers started Monday night against Denver, totaling 19 points and five assists in more than 42 minutes of play. Rivers has posted more than 20 fantasy points in FanDuel NBA play three times in hte past five games, making him an ideal low-budget option.

Top Four Shooting Guards

Giannis Antetokounmpo ($10,300) vs. Detroit Pistons C.J. McCollum ($7,400) vs. Sacramento Kings Zach LaVine ($6,500) vs. Denver Nuggets Sean Kilpatrick ($5,300) vs. Chicago Bulls

Rationale:

Minnesota keeps shooting guard Zach LaVine on the court a league-high 37.5 minutes per game and with good reason. LaVine is pouring in a career-high 21.2 points per game, an increase of 7.2 points from a year ago, is connecting 2.9 times from 3-point range and connecting 41.4 percent from beyond the arc. The elite long-range shooting has turned LaVine into one of the most surprising FanDuel NBA performers this season.

The loss of Jeremy Lin midway through Monday’s game against Charlotte enabled Sean Kilpatrick to thrive as a point guard. Kilpatrick poured in 23 points, his fourth-highest scoring effort of the year, grabbing five rebounds and dishing out four assists. Lin has already missed 17 games this season and the Nets will likely be cautious in rushing him back to the court. If he is out, Kilpatrick is a great value pick for Wednesday night.

Top Four Small Forwards

Rationale:

The last time Kevin Durant touched the ball, he was shoved during the final possession during a loss in Cleveland. The no-call was perhaps the only blemish on the afternoon for Durant, as he submitted a 36-point, 15-rebound, three-assist, one-block, one-steal effort against the Cavaliers. In 15 career games against Toronto, Durant is averaging 26.5 points per game, a figure nearly identical to his average this season.

Fresh off a 32-point, 13-rebound effort with a career-high five makes from 3-point range, Washington forward Otto Porter is hoping to avoid a disappointing follow-up effort. Earlier in the year, Porter logged a career-high 34 points against the Celtics, but was held to just 11 points in the next contest by Cleveland. During a game against the Pacers earlier this season, Porter submitted a solid FanDuel NBA performance, totaling 17 points, nine rebounds and three blocks.

Top Four Power Forwards

Rationale:

For the second time in his career, New Orleans forward Anthony Davis is leading the NBA in 2-point field goals made (307) and blocks (84). Over the past four games, Davis has been even more dominant, logging 30.3 points, 17.3 rebounds, 2.5 blocks and 2.3 assists per game. During Monday’s win over the Mavericks, Davis shifted over to center, producing 28 points, 16 rebounds, four assists and two blocks, enough to mark the 15th time this seaosn he has totaled more than 50 fantasy points in FanDuel NBA tournament play.

Evan Fournier has missed each of the past two games with a shin injury and is uncertain for Wednesday’s game against the Hornets. If Fournier is unable to play, Serge Ibaka will become the primary scoring option for Orlando, a team averaging 115 points per game over the past four games. During the four-game run, Ibaka is averaging 19.5 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.8 blocks per game.

Top Four Centers

Rationale:

Detroit managed to post a victory over the defending champion Cavaliers despite an off night shooting from Andre Drummond. The All-Star center logged 11 points on 5-of-15 shooting from the field and converted just 1-of-7 attempts at the free throw line. Drummond has scored 15 or fewer points in each of his last eight games, but has maintained his value as a FanDuel NBA roster option by pulling down 13.4 rebounds a night.

DeAndre Jordan just filmed a real-life State Farm commercial, as he was involved in a car accident Tuesday afternoon. State Farm pitchman Chris Paul was nearby. Jordan is fine, but Paul is questionable, along with starting shooting guard J.J. Redick, and Blake Griffin remains out after undergoing surgery. If the backcourt combination of Paul and Redick are unavailable, Jordan could be in line to exceed his season-high scoring performance of 22 Wednesday night against the Pelicans.

Final Lineup

PG Kemba Walker ($7,600)

PG Austin Rivers ($4,600)

SG Giannis Antetokounmpo ($10,300)

SG Sean Kilpatrick ($5,300)

SF Otto Porter ($5,800)

SF Andrew Wiggins ($6,300)

PF Jabari Parker ($6,800)

PF Serge Ibaka ($6,300)

C DeAndre Jordan ($7,000)

