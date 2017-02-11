FanDuel NBA Daily Picks: Fantasy Basketball Lineup For February 11

Fresh off a first-of-its-kind triple-double against Memphis, Draymond Green is hoping to thrive as a FanDuel NBA asset on national television Saturday night in Oklahoma City.

Historic nights are rarely accompanied by shooting performances of 2-of-6 from the field, including missing all three attempts from three-point range with no trips to the foul line.

The four points submitted by Draymond Green against Memphis were forgettable during a 122-107 Warriors victory, but everything else he accomplished in his 37 minutes on the floor was simply remarkable.

Green became the first player ever to tally a triple-double while scoring fewer than 10 points, totaling 12 rebounds, 10 assists, 10 steals, five blocks and four points to help Golden State secure its 45th victory of the year.

Since 1983-84, only 11 other players have ever stolen the ball 10 or more times and this was the first instance since Brandon Roy matched the total against Washington on Jan. 24, 2009.

The 10 steals broke the franchise record of nine shared by Rick Barry and Michael Ray Richardson and fell just one shy of Kendall Gill’s NBA record of 11 set against Miami on April 3, 1999.

The 26-year-old fell one point shy of submitting a 5×5 game, recording at least five points, rebounds, steals, blocks and assists in a single game.

If he scored one more point, he would have joined Hakeem Olajuwon and Andrei Kirilenko as the only players since 1983-84 with three or more 5×5 outings.

Green may have solidified his case as the Defensive Player of the Year with his stellar performance Friday night. The 10 steals he swiped were more than any team averages per game this season and his five rejections marked the first time a player has submitted 10 steals and five blocks in a game in 33 years.

As the anchor of the highest rated defense in the league, with Golden State allowing 103.7 points per 100 possessions, the fewest in the league, with Green serving as the only player averaging 2.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game this season.

All 12 of the rebounds from Green came on the defensive end last night, bringing his total for the year up to 351 defensive rebounds, the 17th-most in the league.

For the year, Green has totaled 104 steals (third-most and just six fewer than John Wall for the lead) while rejecting 77 shots (14th-most in the NBA).

Green can contribute in a variety of ways, shutting down opponents by either picking off passes, sending shot attempts into the stands or routinely collecting their missed shots.

No other player put it all together more effectively than Green on Friday night and any FanDuel NBA lineup without his name on the roster may ultimately regret his absence.

Top Four Point Guards

Russell Westbrook ($12,500) vs. Golden State Warriors Isaiah Thomas ($9,800) vs. Utah Jazz George Hill ($6,100) vs. Boston Celtics Yogi Ferrell ($5,700) vs. Orlando Magic

Rationale:

A triple-double tonight, on a nationally televised game, will move Russell Westbrook into sole possession of the third-most in a single season. Westbrook logged his 26th triple-double of the season by lifting the Thunder to a victory over the Cavaliers with 29 points, 12 rebounds, 11 assists and four steals Thursday night. With Kevin Durant coming back to Oklahoma City for the first time since leaving the team in free agency last summer, Westbrook may be poised for his most explosive FanDuel NBA performance of the season.

Yogi Ferrell may have seen his string of five consecutive double-digit scoring performances snapped Thursday against the Jazz, but that didn’t stop him from making an impact in FanDuel NBA lineups. Ferrell submitted 27.3 FanDuel NBA points in the game, as he totaled nine points, five rebounds, four assists and four steals. The Mavericks are more inclined to up Ferrell’s minutes Saturday against Orlando, with Deron Williams and J.J. Barea out.

Top Four Shooting Guards

James Harden ($12,500) vs. Phoenix Suns Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,200) vs. Indiana Pacers Devin Booker ($6,800) vs. Houston Rockets Marcus Smart ($5,700) vs. Utah Jazz

Rationale:

The first glimpse of life in Milwaukee without Jabari Parker, lost for the rest of the year with a torn left ACL, Giannis Antetokounmpo did his best to carry the team against the Lakers Friday night. Los Angeles simply couldn’t contain Antetokounmpo, as he scored 37 points while setting career highs with 21 free throw attempts and 18 conversions. Antetokounmpo had a usage rate of 40.4 percent on the night, 11.9 percent higher than his season average, meaning the Bucks will give him plenty of chances to shine as a FanDuel NBA performer.

Following a subpar shooting performance in New Orleans Monday, Devin Booker has been an efficient scorer for Phoenix over the past two games. Over the past two contests, Booker has connected on 16-of-32 attempts from the field, while averaging 23.5 points per game, elevating his FanDuel NBA roster valuation in the process. The next three-point field goal from Booker will be his 99th of the season, matching his total output from his rookie campaign. He is looking to join 30 other players with 100 or more conversions from beyond the arc this season.

Top Four Small Forwards

Kevin Durant ($10,700) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Paul George ($8,700) vs. Milwaukee Bucks Harrison Barnes ($6,500) vs. Orlando Magic P.J. Tucker ($4,700) vs. Houston Rockets

Rationale:

The lone 40-point outing from Kevin Durant during his first season in Golden State came against his former team. During his first trip to Chesapeake Energy Arena, Durant could be in line for another stellar FanDuel NBA fantasy outing. Durant torched Oklahoma City by connecting on 13-of-16 attempts from the field, including 5-of-7 from beyond the arc, while totaling 12 rebounds, four assists and three blocks. With extra security in place for his return against the Thunder, Durant is prepared for anything Saturday night.

Paul George has provided a consistent scoring punch for FanDuel NBA lineups over the past 10 games, submitting nine 20+ point performances, with five 30+ point outings. During his 10-game run, George is averaging 25.6 points on 46.7 percent shooting from the field. Part of his scoring success can be attributed to his potent long range shot, as George has converted at least once from three-point range in each of the past 22 games.

Top Four Power Forwards

Nikola Jokic ($9,900) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Kevin Love ($8,200) vs. Denver Nuggets Draymond Green ($8,000) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Derrick Favors ($5,000) vs. Boston Celtics

Rationale:

The offensive arsenal of Nikola Jokic was on full display Friday night in Madison Square Garden. The 21-year-old out of Serbia submitted a career-high 40 points as he connected on 17-of-23 attempts from the field, including 2-of-3 from three-point range to help Denver clinch a victory. In his second season with the Nuggets, Jokic is proving to be a franchise caliber player and a star in FanDuel NBA leagues, averaging 16.0 points, 8.5 rebounds, 4.2 assists and converting 59.2 percent of his attempts from the field.

Seeking his fifth consecutive double-double for the Cavaliers, Kevin Love is reestablishing himself as an elite power forward option for FanDuel NBA lineups. For the fourth time in his career, and the first time outside of Minnesota, Love is averaging over 20 points and 10 rebounds a game, producing 20.1 points and 11.1 rebounds a game for Cleveland. Love has been especially effective in his career against Denver, averaging 20.1 points, 13.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game in 21 career appearances.

Top Four Centers

Hassan Whiteside ($9,100) vs. Philadelphia 76ers Rudy Gobert ($7,800) vs. Boston Celtics Tristan Thompson ($5,400) vs. Denver Nuggets Clint Capela ($5,300) vs. Phoenix Suns

Rationale:

Even on an off night, as Hassan Whiteside failed to long a double-double for the first time in five games during a victory over Brooklyn, he still is a fantasy basketball force. Whiteside managed to post 27.8 FanDuel NBA tournament points with his eight-point, nine-rebound, four-block performance against the Nets. Whiteside leads the NBA with 13.9 rebounds a game and ranks eighth in double-doubles, with 33, as he is a vital contributor to the Heat’s 13-game winning streak.

Rudy Gobert may claim to be past his snub from the All-Star team, but his impressive start to February indicates he has something to prove. During Utah’s five games this month, Gobert is posting averages of 14.6 points, 13.4 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game. Gobert remains entrenched as the NBA leader in blocks, turning back 2.5 attempts a night while his 12.6 rebounds a night are the fifth-most in the league.

Final Lineup

PG Isaiah Thomas ($9,800)

PG Yogi Ferrell ($5,700)

SG Marcus Smart ($5,700)

SG Devin Booker ($6,800)

SF Harrison Barnes ($6,500)

SF P.J. Tucker ($4,700)

PF Draymond Green ($8,000)

PF Derrick Favors ($5,000)

C Rudy Gobert ($7,800)

