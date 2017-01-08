FanDuel NBA Daily Picks: Fantasy Basketball Lineup For January 8

John Wall is an elite FanDuel NBA performer as Washington continually places the ball in his hands and allows him to create.

For over eight minutes a game, 18.1 percent of an NBA regulation game, John Wall is in possession of the ball for Washington.

Each night, he gains possession an average of 90.1 times a night, the third highest total in the league, paving the way for his immense success as a facilitator.

Friday night, seemingly every possession involved Wall, as his passing generated 18 assists, resulting in a total of 35 points. Along with his 18 points scored, Wall accounted for 47.1 percent of the total points the Wizards scored during the win.

The play of Wall has helped Washington turn the Verizon Center into one of the most difficult venues to capture a win, as the Wizards have won nine consecutive home contests, even though they’re one game below .500 on the season.

The 18 assists mark the third highest individual total this season and Wall is the third different player, joining Russell Westbrook and Chris Paul, to register at least 18 points and 18 assists in a game this year.

Wall is dishing out 10.2 assists per game, the third highest average in the league, as he routinely creates easy looks for teammates by confusing his opponents.

Over his last 10 games, Wall has been even more prominent passing the ball, averaging 11.7 assists per game. He has registered a double-digit assist total in 14 of his 33 appearances.

The elevated assist totals have allowed Wall to be one of the steadiest performers in FanDuel NBA leagues, as he has tallied 40 or more fantasy points in six consecutive games.

Wall is much more than just a passer, as he routinely attacks the rim to create scoring opportunities for himself. Wall ranks third in the league in points off drives, at 8.2 per game, and once he gets to the rim, he is nearly automatic.

The 6’4″ guard is converting 62.2 percent of his attempts at the basket, part of the reason he is Washington’s leading scorer at 23.3 points per game.

The career-high point total, along with his exceptional passing ability, has other star players publicly casting a ballot for Wall to appear in New Orleans at the 2017 All-Star Game.

Facing Milwaukee, one of 15 teams Wall is averaging at least nine assists against during his career, Wall has thrived against the Bucks, posting averages of 20 points and 12.3 assists in their previous three meetings.

With an average of 45.8 FanDuel NBA tournament points per game, Wall deserves a roster spot Sunday night in all lineups.

Top Four Point Guards

John Wall ($9,800) vs. Milwaukee Bucks Kyrie Irving ($8,900) vs. Phoenix Suns Eric Bledsoe ($7,800) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers George Hill ($6,200) vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Rationale:

Sidelined for an eight-day stretch, missing three consecutive games in the process due to a hamstring injury, Kyrie Irving showcased there are no remaining concerns Friday night in Brooklyn. Irving poured in 32 points, his fifth 30-point outing of the year and after starting the game shooting 5-of-17 from the field, he dominated the fourth quarter with 16 points, including a run of 12 consecutive points, on 5-of-9 attempts. Fully healthy, Irving is a viable option for FanDuel NBA rosters for Sunday’s action.

George Hill has shaken off any symptoms from a concussion to help Utah claim a division victory over the Timberwolves Saturday night. An elbow from Alex Len early in the first quarter on New Year’s Eve forced him to miss three consecutive games, increasing his time missed to 24 total games this year. Hill totaled 19 points, seven assists, five rebounds and a steal, nearly matching his season averages of 18.8 points, 4.4 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game, enough for 31.3 FanDuel NBA fantasy points a game.

Top Four Shooting Guards

James Harden ($11,500) vs. Toronto Raptors DeMar DeRozan ($8,600) vs. Houston Rockets Klay Thompson ($6,700) vs. Sacramento Kings Evan Fournier ($5,800) vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Rationale:

Only two players, Oklahoma City guard Russell Westbrook and Rockets guard James Harden, have scored more than 2,000 points in FanDuel NBA tournament play this season. Harden is coming off a 14-point effort, his second lowest of the year, and just the fifth time all season he has been held below 20 points. Following sub-20 point outings, Harden is averaging 30.8 points, 12.5 assists and 7.2 rebounds a game the next game.

For nine consecutive games, Klay Thompson has spent over 30 minutes on the floor for Golden State, giving him plenty of opportunities to produce in FanDuel NBA tournaments. Thompson has responded by averaging 20.8 points per game and connecting 3.4 times a night from three-point range. For the year, Thompson has made 112 shots from three-point range, the fifth highest total in the league.

Top Four Small Forwards

Giannis Antetokounmpo ($10,800) vs. Washington Wizards LeBron James ($10,100) vs. Phoenix Suns Otto Porter ($6,000) vs. Milwaukee Bucks Robert Covington ($5,200) vs. Brooklyn Nets

Rationale:

Giannis Antetokounmpo is on pace to become the first player to increase his production in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals and blocks in each of his first four seasons in the NBA. Antetokounmpo is posting averages of 24 points, 9.0 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 2.1 blocks and 1.9 steals per game, the highest average in each category for Milwaukee. The 22-year-old is the only player to have totaled at least 300 rebounds, 200 assists, 50 steals and 50 blocks this year.

Robert Covington is just outside of the top-10 in steals per game, poaching the ball away from opponents an average of 1.7 times per game. On 18 occasions in 31 appearances, Covington has recorded at least two steals, making him a viable low value roster option in FanDuel NBA leagues. Covington needs to score 26 fantasy points to provide a return of five times the investment, a mark he has reached eight times in his past 13 appearances.

Top Four Power Forwards

Draymond Green ($8,000) vs. Sacramento Kings Jabari Parker ($7,100) vs. Washington Wizards Tobias Harris ($6,000) vs. Portland Trail Blazers Alex Len ($4,100) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Rationale:

Draymond Green ripped into the Warriors following their collapse in an overtime loss to Memphis Friday night. Green claimed to be thrilled about the loss, considering the defeat could prompt Golden State to change its offensive philosiphy in late-game situations. The All-Star forward attempted just six shots on the night, but still produced 11 points, eight rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Alex Len doesn’t need much time on the court to produce an impact in FanDuel NBA tournament play. Over the last three games, Len is posting averages of 11 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game, enough for 21.8 fantasy points a night. Len carries a value of $4,200 for Sunday afternoon, making him a prime candidate to produce more than five times his roster hit.

Top Four Centers

DeMarcus Cousins ($10,800) vs. Golden State Warriors Marc Gasol ($8,100) vs. Utah Jazz DeAndre Jordan ($7,600) vs. Miami Heat Joel Embiid ($7,300) vs. Brooklyn Nets

Rationale:

Marc Gasol closed out 2016 with a dismal performance, scoring just two points while missing all six of his shot attempts. In the three games since, Gasol has been playing at an All-Star level, logging 22.3 points, 5.3 assists and 5.0 rebounds per game. Gasol has been one of the steadiest performers in FanDuel NBA play, as he has scored 35 or more fantasy points in five of his last six games.

For the fifth consecutive season, DeAndre Jordan is leading the league in field goal percentage, converting 67.7 percent of his attempts from the field. The percentage has been propped up by Jordan’s 118 total dunks, 23 more than any other player in the league. Jordan is just 10 rebounds away from becoming the first player in the NBA to total 400 defensive rebounds for the year, a feat he has accomplished 18 times in 39 appearances.

Final Lineup

PG Eric Bledsoe ($7,800)

PG John Wall ($9,800)

SG Klay Thompson ($6,700)

SG Evan Fournier ($5,800)

SF Otto Porter ($6,000)

SF Robert Covington ($5,200)

PF Jabari Parker ($7,100)

PF Alex Len ($4,200)

C Joel Embiid ($7,300)

