Fanning scores 23, BU beats Loyola for 3rd straight win

BOSTON (AP) Eric Fanning had 23 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals to help Boston University beat Loyola (Md.) 78-63 on Saturday.

Fanning scored 27 in the first game of the series this season – a 77-69 BU loss. Last season, he set a career-high with 37 points against Loyola.

Justin Alston added 17 points and Kyle Foreman scored 10 for Boston (15-11, 10-4 Patriot League). Fanning was 11 of 12 from the free-throw line and BU went 19 for 22 in its third-straight win.

BU used a strong final eight minutes of the first half to turn a 19-18 deficit into a 36-27 lead at the break. The Terriers scored the first five points of the second half, capped by Tyler Scanlon’s 3-pointer, for a 14-point lead.

Loyola pulled to 56-50 with 6:40 to go but BU scored the next eight, with four points from Alston, and the Terriers led by double-figures the rest of the way.

Jarred Jones had 19 points and nine rebounds for Loyola (13-12, 7-7).

