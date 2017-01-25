“Avengers” director Joss Whedon went after President Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump, likening her to a Pekingese dog and called her husband Jared Kushner a “Voldemort in training.”

The filmmaker tweeted alongside a picture of Kushner, “Hey, keep your eyes on this f–king prize too. He’s a Voldemort in training, & unlike the Pekingese he married under, can play the long game.”

Fans immediately called out the self-proclaimed feminist Whedon for comparing Ivanka Trump to a a breed of small, yappy dogs.

.@joss, are you okay? You seem to be coming quite unhinged. https://t.co/NA4EzFDCk1 — Molly: 2017 Edition (@MollyBinion) January 24, 2017

@joss Just so we’re on the same page here. You just called Ivanka a dog because you don’t agree with Trump. Classy. — Ryan (@rylandes) January 24, 2017

@joss Joss, what happened to you? What caused you to become so hateful? — #hodgster (@matth0dge) January 24, 2017

@joss Maybe next time just come out and say “bitch”. You ain’t fooling anyone with “Pekingese”. Is this how you fight for women’s rights? — Priest Of Gamers 🕹 (@AndyFrogman) January 24, 2017

Whedon’s tweet comes not long after he slammed Nicole Kidman for urging people to support the President and accept the election results. He shared a picture of Kidman next to a Lady Penelope doll to make fun of her “plastic” appearance.

He also brought things to a new level when he took to Twitter earlier this month with a profane, violent message about House Speaker Paul Ryan.

“Violence solves nothing. I want a rhino to f–k @SpeakerRyan to death with its horn because it’s FUNNY, not because he’s a #GOPmurderbro,” Whedon, best known for creating “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” “Firefly” and “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” tweeted.