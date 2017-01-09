Fans Speak:Who wins tonight? Alabama? Clemson?

Alabama is the favorite in the National Championship game tonight, but more people are starting to believe that Clemson football can pull off the upset. Who do you think wins the game tonight?

I personally think that Clemson wins the game, but only if they do a good job of tackling running back Bo Scarbrough and quarterback Jalen Hurts. Getting those two on the ground quickly and repeatedly is key to a Tiger victory.

What do fans have to say about the outcome?

Carol Grayson

“Go Bama.”

Brian Babbitt

“31-21 Clemson, Sarkisian and Bama can’t get it going, and Watson plays a perfect game. Gallman goes 17-85 yards and a TD, while Renfrow steals the show with 2-tds.”

Ray Schwartz

“Getting rid of Lane Kiffin before the big game was not a good choice on Saban’s part. Clemson 35 Alabama 24.”

Michelle Phillips Fleming

“We will be victorious!”

Shannon Simp

“28-17 Tigers.”

Penelope Gerald Battaglioli

“Hmmm, I’m for the under dog Alabama!!! I’ll be watching the game on Monday!”

Lee Graham “I’m gonna go lower scoring 24-16 Clemson. Bama stops Watson, but Gallman has a big game, Scarbrough shows up big. Hurts is shut down. Running game is key for both teams. Boulware is the game MVP with 10+ tackles, couple stops for loss, and a key stop on a crucial 4th and short, possible sack or pick in there somewhere.”

Meghan Stirling

“I really think they(Clemson)are going to win 23-20, my prediction.”

Shelby Ann Flann “Love my Tigers, and I predict our Tigers to put a spanking on Bama!! 31-0!!! Lol…seriously though, I say Clemson 41 Bama 20. Go Tigers!!!!”

Jason Holstein

“30-20 Clemson.”

Angela Mansfield

“Is Clemson/Alabama a band? Please send a link to the best song, so I can check em out.”

Bobby Perry

“All in Clemson.”

William Hedgepath

“I think it’s lower scoring than most believe. I believe Clemson has a great opportunity to win, but Bama D scores late to win 23-20.”

Larry O’Dell

“35-31 #BYOG.”

Al H Ansley “Clemson will win 34-27. Tiger wideouts too much for Bama’s secondary. Alabama will be able to run the ball, but Clemson will do enough on the ground with Watson and Gallman to give the wideouts 1-on-1 coverage. Good luck Tigers!”

Wendy Carver

“Clemson’s bringing home the trophy.. 🏆🏈”

These fans are overwhelmingly picking Clemson to win the game with 12/16 for the Tigers. Here is the breakdown of the fans allegiance: Clemson(7), Michigan(1), South Carolina(2), West Virginia(1), Alabama(1), Football Fan(2), Clemson Hater(1), and one music lover.

Everybody will be tuning in tonight at 8, and we all hope the rematch will be as good as the 2016 National Championship thriller. When I say “thriller,” I don’t mean Michael Jackson’s song either, Angela.

