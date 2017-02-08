Fantasy Baseball Podcast: Draft Lucroy over Posey?

Buster Posey is the first catcher going off the board in most early fantasy drafts, but our friend Derek VanRiper (RotoWire) prefers Jonathan Lucroy, who hit 24 home runs between Milwaukee and Texas last season. On our fantasy baseball catcher preview podcast, John Halpin and VanRiper previewed the position’s landscape, including:

Gary Sanchez’s encore to his outstanding rookie campaign

Willson Contreras’ sophomore season outlook

Evan Gattis’ power and playing time issues in Houston

Matt Wieters’ uncertain landing spot

Tom Murphy’s mile-high power potential

Late-round options such as Cameron Rupp and Devin Mesoraco

