Fantasy Baseball Podcast: Trea Turner in the first round? Nah.

Trea Turner had a huge rookie half-season for the Nationals, batting .342 with 13 home runs and 33 stolen bases. Does this performance merit a first-round fantasy selection, which is where Turner is being drafted in NFBC leagues? John Halpin and Joel Henard (Fantasy Insiders) don’t think so, and they explained why in our fantasy baseball second basemen preview podcast.

Other topics and players include:

Choosing between Robinson Cano and Brian Dozier in Round 3

Daniel Murphy’s recent home-run ability

Rougned Odor’s power and lack of plate discipline

Jean Segura’s move to Seattle

Jason Kipnis’ chances for a power repeat

The fantasy value of Jose Peraza’s speed

Late-round and future options such as Ryan Schimpf, Raul Mondesi Jr. and Ian Happ

Listen now via the player near the top of this page!

FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League

Play Now!