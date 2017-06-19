Fantasy Baseball Recap Cheat Sheet June 19

Getty Images Getty Images
Arenado goes for the cycle
Nolan Arenado completed the 17th cycle in Coors Field history with a walk-off bomb to beat the Giants 7-5. Coors and Fenway Park are tied for most cycles in MLB history. Arenado chipped in four RBI and was the only Rocky to yield multiple in the victory. The star third baseman boasts a .299/.352/.573 triple slash with 15 home runs and 55 RBI. Coincidentally, the last player to complete the cycle with a walk-off dinger was Arenado’s teammate Carlos Gonzalez in 2010.
Chris Humphreys Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports
Quick Hits: Part I
There were a ton of moonshots on Sunday … Edwin Encarnacion went yard twice and drove in all five Indians runs in their 5-2 win over Minnesota … Anthony Rizzo homered again in the leadoff spot … He’s thrived in the role and is 4-4 with two dingers, a double, a single and walk when he bats first … Xander Bogaerts broke out of an 0-for-11 slump with two blasts to propel the Red Sox to a 6-5 win … Logan Morrison deposited two into the seats in Tampa Bay’s win … he is now second in the league with 21 homers.
AP
Turner swipes four
Trea Turner isn’t hitting all that well (.265/.297/.427), but man can he fly. Turner swiped four bags against the Mets Sunday, bringing his season total to 26 (2nd in MLB). Turner is one of four players with 20 or more stolen bases – the other three are Billy Hamilton (29), Dee Gordon (25) and Cameron Maybin (21).
Rays rookie revelation
Rookie Jacob Faria has been money for the Rays so far. He’s 3-0 in three starts and owns a 22:4 K:BB over 19.2 innings. It’s still very early for the 23-year-old starter, but it’s a great sign that he hasn’t given up more than one earned run in in any of his starts. It’s worth noting that he hasn’t exactly faced a murderers’ row of hitters in any of his starts – the White Sox, Blue Jays and Tigers are all ranked 22nd or worse in offense.
AP
deGrom dealing
Mets fans haven’t had much to cheer about this season when it comes to pitching, but Jacob deGrom has been the lone bright spot. deGrom hurled eight scoreless innings and struck out six against one of the best lineups in baseball Sunday. The outing was his ninth quality start of the season and upped his record to 6-3. His 3.50 xFIP (3.94 ERA) indicates there may be even more success on the way.
Getty Images
Chapman returns
Aroldis Chapman returned from the 10-day disabled list to toss a perfect eighth inning in New York’s loss to Oakland. In 15 appearances this season, Chapman has engineered seven saves, a 14.49 K/9 and has yet to surrender a home run.
Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
Kimbrel coming through
Craig Kimbrel earned his 20th save of the season when he shut the door on the Astros. The Red Sox reliever has been outstanding – he owns a 16.77 K/9 and 0.85 ERA over 31 2/3 innings pitched. Kimbrel has bounced back in a big way this year after a torn meniscus limited him to 53 innings in 2016.
Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
Quick Hits: Part II
Greg Holland still leads the league in saves with 24 … Fernando Rodney is tied for second with 20, but has a 4.73 ERA and is responsible for 14 earned runs (compared to five for Holland and three for Kimbrel) … Detroit’s Francisco Rodriguez leads the league in blown saves (6) … Adam Ottavino has done a great job setting the table for Greg Holland this year … he’s tops in the majors with 18 holds … Dellin Betances has the best K/9 of any reliever at 17.03.
USA TODAY Sports Ron Chenoy
Injury Roundup
Daily Fantasy Advice
FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League
Play Now!