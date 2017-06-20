Fantasy Baseball Recap Cheat Sheet June 20

Joe Nicholson Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
Zunino lifts Mariners
After he was demoted to the minors in early May, Mike Zunino has surged back with eight home runs in June. He’s raised his batting average to .257 after it plummeted to .148 on May 27. Zunino was the third overall pick in 2012, but had never lived up to that draft position until now. If he can continue the power at the plate, he’ll be one of the better fantasy catchers in baseball. He is owned in 24.6 percent of FOX Fantasy leagues.
Kluber dismantles Orioles
Corey Kluber dominated the Orioles last night, firing nine scoreless innings in a 12-0 victory. Kluber missed nearly all of May with back issues. He’s been spectacular since he returned on June 1. Cleveland’s ace has produced four straight quality starts and punched out 10 or more in three of his last four outings. Apparently, his recent success is due to a diversified pitch selection.
Quick Hits: Part I
The Indians bats have heated up along with the weather … the Tribe garnered multiple RBI from three players … Edwin Encarnacion continued his hot-streak with an RBI double … Carlos Santana went 2-for-2 and belted his ninth homer of the season … Lonnie Chisenhall has registered multiple-hits in four of his last six games … Chisenhall is hitting .348 against left-handers with a .448 wOBA … the one guy who’s been cold is Francisco Lindor … he’s currently mired in an 0-for-11 stretch and has just five extra-base hits in June.
Giants offensive struggles
The San Francisco Giants offense has struggled mightily this season. They were blanked by the Braves in a 9-0 loss Monday night. Buster Posey is their only qualified hitter with an average of at least .300. The Giants are last in the league in home runs (57) and 28th in RBI (255). Most disturbingly the team is hitting just .240 overall and owns a .290 wOBA. Yuck. I’d avoid pretty much every Giant with the exception of Posey and Eduardo Nunez for the time being.
Cole stifles Brewers
Gerrit Cole had a disastrous four starts at the end of May/beginning of June, but he’s rebounded to put together two straight strong outings. Over his last 14 innings, Cole has held the Rockies and Brewers to one earned run and just three hits each. Cole’s most recent start against Milwaukee was his 10th quality start of the season.
Hosmer hitting everything
Eric Hosmer’s numbers were anemic through the first month of the season. The Royals first baseman hit .225 in April and struck out 14 times in 23 games. Since then, he’s boosted his triple-slash to .308/.366/.468 and poked eight dingers with 30 RBI. Hosmer could be particularly useful in DFS settings as he owns a .357 wOBA against both lefties and righties. You’d be hard-pressed to find many hitters who can make that claim.
Bour belts grand slam
Justin Bour went 2-for-4 with a grand slam in Miami’s 8-7 win over the Marlins. Since he returned from the DL on June 16, he’s managed at least a hit and RBI in four straight games. Bour is 11th in homers (18) and 12th in RBI (48). In 45 at-bats against lefties, he owns a monster .518 wOBA this season.
Quick Hits: Part II
The Dodgers continue to be one of the most fantasy-friendly teams in baseball … Clayton Kershaw struck out 10 for the fourth time this season … Cody Bellinger blasted his 20th and 21st home runs of the season and drove in four runs … he’s the third player in MLB history with 20 home runs in 51 career games … it seems like Justin Turner could roll out of bed and get multiple hits in a baseball game … Turner went 4-for-4 last night with a two-run bomb … Corey Seager chipped in two hits joining four of his teammates who all had multiple hits.
Injury Roundup
