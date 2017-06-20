Fantasy Baseball Recap Cheat Sheet June 20

After he was demoted to the minors in early May, Mike Zunino has surged back with eight home runs in June. He’s raised his batting average to .257 after it plummeted to .148 on May 27. Zunino was the third overall pick in 2012, but had never lived up to that draft position until now. If he can continue the power at the plate, he’ll be one of the better fantasy catchers in baseball. He is owned in 24.6 percent of FOX Fantasy leagues.

