Fantasy Baseball Recap Cheat Sheet June 21

Mike Trout who? Cameron Maybin has been sensational filling in since Trout hit the DL. He is hitting .409 with two homers, 14 runs scored and eight stolen bases in June. Maybin’s speed is his main strength, but the fact that he’s getting on base makes him a consistent contributor. It will be interesting to see if he can keep this up into July. This is the third straight June Maybin has hit .300+. Over his last three July’s he’s hit .222.

Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP