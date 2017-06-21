Fantasy Baseball Recap Cheat Sheet June 21

Seager pounds Mets
Corey Seager cranked three home runs and collected 14 total bases in the Dodgers 12-0 demolition of the Mets Tuesday night. Seager is fourth in RBI (38) among shortstops, fourth in batting average (.293) and third in homers (12).
Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
Abreu en fuego
Jose Abreu is scorching right now. Abreu went 4-for-5 and slugged his 12th tater of the season Tuesday. He’s currently riding an eight-game hitting streak and hitting over .300. Abreu is one of just seven first basemen in the bigs who carry an average of .300+. Ryan Zimmerman (.347), Paul Goldschmidt (.324) and Joey Votto (.307) are some of the others.
Aaron Doster Aaron Doster-USA TODAY Sports
Maybin doing damage
Mike Trout who? Cameron Maybin has been sensational filling in since Trout hit the DL. He is hitting .409 with two homers, 14 runs scored and eight stolen bases in June. Maybin’s speed is his main strength, but the fact that he’s getting on base makes him a consistent contributor. It will be interesting to see if he can keep this up into July. This is the third straight June Maybin has hit .300+. Over his last three July’s he’s hit .222.
Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
Melancon rebounds
Mark Melancon bounced back from his blown save on June 18 to shut the door on the Braves with a perfect ninth inning. The Giants scoring woes have undoubtedly limited his save opportunities and Melancon hasn’t been quite as sharp as in years past. His 17.6 percent home run to fly ball ratio is his highest in five years. I wouldn’t worry too much about Melancon moving forward – his 3.37 xFIP (4.82 ERA) is a sign there are better things on the horizon. Let’s just hope San Francisco can score some runs.
AP
Quick Hits: Part I
Mike Leake bounced back against the Phillies … he tossed six innings of one-run ball and struck out five … he didn’t get the win, but he avoided his fifth straight loss … Chris Sale continues to be a fantasy ATM … he went 8 1/3 and punched out 10 in Boston’s 8-3 win over Kansas City … Brandon McCarthy shut out the Mets over six innings and earned his sixth win of the season … he’s engineered seven quality starts.
Dennis Wierzbicki Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Spor
Martes wins again
Francis Martes is now 2-0 after throwing 5 2/3 and striking out four in Houston’s 8-4 victory over the A’s. Don’t get too excited about his victories just yet. He’s merely a placeholder until Dallas Keuchel and Lance McCullers return. The 21-year-old rookie holds a 5.02 ERA and 1.40 WHIP.
Mark J. Rebilas Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Golden boy
Let’s just take moment to appreciate Paul Goldschmidt: he’s slashing .324/.443/.605 with 58 RBI, 13 stolen bases, 62 runs scored and he went yard for the 17th time on Tuesday night. He’ll be costly most nights, but the D-Backs first baseman is a DFS mainstay. He has a blistering .460 wOBA against right-handed pitchers.
Joe Camporeale Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Quick Hits: Part II
The Yankees lost their seventh in a row, after they fell to the Angels 8-3 … New York is hitting .247 over the last seven games, nearly 30 points below their season average of .272 … they’ve also struck out 72 times and stranded 56 runners … their pitching hasn’t been any better … over the last seven games (61 1/3 innings), Yankees pitchers posted a 5.72 ERA and surrendered 11 dingers.
Adam Hunger Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports
Injury Roundup
Daily Fantasy Advice
FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League
Play Now!