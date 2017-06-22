Fantasy Baseball Recap Cheat Sheet June 22

Gallo goes yard
I’m not sure Joey Gallo had “Best .200 Hitter in Baseball” as a preseason goal, but it’s better than the worst, right? Gallo hit an inside-the-park home run Wednesday, his 19th of the season. Gallo has huge power (19 HR, 39 RBI, .522 slugging percentage), but his average flirts with the Mendoza line regularly. His 37.3 percent strikeout rate is also third-highest behind Keon Broxton and Chris Davis.
Zimmer impressing as starter
Bradley Zimmer went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Cleveland’s 5-1 win over the Orioles. The Indians top prospect Bradley Zimmer is hitting .303/.380/.506 through his first 100 plate appearances. Zimmer is much better against right handers (.405 wOBA) than he is against lefties (.293 wOBA). Zimmer has played a lot in June as manager Terry Francona adapts to the absences of Michael Brantley and Brandon Guyer. If he keeps producing at this level, he could solidify a spot on the major league roster.
Gyorko’s patience paying off
Jedd Gyorko is a prime example of sacrificing power for average. Last season, he belted 30 homers, but only hit .243. This season he’s been much steadier at the plate with a .297/.347/.514 batting line, 11 dingers and 31 RBI. His patience is paying off in the most important situations, too. In 2016, Gyorko hit .230 with runners in scoring position. This year? He’s driving guys in at a .304 clip.
Adrianza swiping bases
Ehire Adrianza applied pressure to the White Sox pitching staff with three stolen bases Wednesday. Adrianza isn’t hitting all that well (.259/.323/.333), but he’s been able to utilize his speed. He has six swiped bags in 26 games. It’s the most he’s had in the majors in his career and since he had six for the Giants Triple-A club in 2015. His career gaps in base path production would lead me to sell on his recent speed burst.
Lindor notches 3 RBI
Francisco Lindor awoke from his slumber with a two-run bomb and RBI single Wednesday. Lindor had been in an 0-for-11 slump. He’s knocked in five runs and tallied two extra-base hits over his last two outings. He produced just five extra-base hits in all of June before Tuesday.
Quick Hits: Diamondbacks explode
Only two of the Diamondbacks 16 runs came via a home run at Coors Field Wednesday … Brandon Drury and David Peralta both registered four hits … Drury accounted for a career-high six RBI … Peralta scored four times … Paul Goldschmidt hit a double and knocked in two runs … Taijuan Walker held things together over six solid innings … he punched out eight and allowed three earned.
Paxton scuffling after injury
James Paxton was hit hard for the third time since he returned from the DL. After not surrendering a single home run through his first seven starts, he’s been tagged for a homer in four consecutive outings — two of which have been losses. After such a strong start, it is deeply troubling that he hasn’t been able to produce a quality start since April 26. Yikes.
Berrios’ brilliance
What a turnaround for Jose Berrios. The Minnesota starter was a mess last year going 3-7 with an 8.02 ERA and 1.87 WHIP. This year he’s been masterful with a sterling 7-1 record, 2.67 ERA and 0.91 WHIP. The 4.27 xFIP is a concern, but he’s allowing so few hits/home runs, it’s hard to dislike anything he’s doing right now.
