Fantasy Baseball Recap Cheat Sheet June 26

Kelvin Kuo USA TODAY Sports
Bellinger’s bombs
Look out Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger is coming for the home run crown. Bellinger crushed two more homers on Sunday, his 23rd and 24th of the season. Remarkably, he’s hit them in 57 games, 14 fewer than Judge (71). Bellinger’s four RBI Sunday also rocketed him into the top-10 in RBI (55).
Richard Mackson Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
Sonny day
Sonny Gray hasn’t been terrible this season. He picked up his sixth quality start of the of the year Sunday when he held the White Sox to one run and struck out seven over seven innings. Gray has started 11 games this season, which makes his number of quality starts all the more impressive. At first glance his 16.3 percent home run-to-fly ball ratio might be alarming, but it should be noted that three of the seven dingers he’s surrendered came in one start on May 2. He hasn’t allowed more than one in any start since.
John Hefti John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports
Big Game Jeremy?
Jeremy Hellickson notched his seventh quality start of the season after he held one of the best lineups in baseball – Arizona – to one run, while striking out a season-high seven batters. However, Diamondbacks third baseman Daniel Descalso erased any hopes of a Philadelphia upset with a walk-off single in the bottom of the 11th. Oddly, Hellickson seems to step up in big games. He’s held the power-packed lineups of Arizona and Washington (twice!) to two or fewer runs in three starts.
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports Jasen Vinlove
Broxton bounces Braves
If your roster needs some OF production, kick the tires on Keon Broxton. He went 3-for-4 with three RBI, a home run, double and a stolen base in Milwaukee’s 7-0 victory over Atlanta. Broxton’s average won’t blow you away, but he has serious speed which allowed him to swipe 13 bags and score 44 runs this year. He’s also seen an uptick in power. Broxton already surpassed his 2016 totals in doubles (10 up to 12), triples (1 to 4) and homers (9 to 13). Broxton is owned in 28.2 percent of FOX Fantasy leagues.
Butch Dill AP
Quick Hits: Part I
The Orioles boast one of the more long ball-friendly lineups in baseball … they rank seventh in the league with 109 as a team … Jonathan Schoop (15) and Trey Mancini (14) both went yard Sunday in Baltimore’s 8-5 win over Tampa Bay … Manny Machado is tied with Schoop for the team-lead with 15 … Trey Mancini is taking advantage of his first full season in the majors by posting a .321/.366/.589 triple-slash … he is somehow available in 64 percent of fantasy leagues.
Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
Gennett clubs Nats
Scooter Gennett went 4-for-5 and belted his 11th homer of the season Sunday. Gennett is hitting .308/.346/.592 with 11 taters and 40 RBI over 179 plate appearances. He’s had some monster efforts lately with multiple hits in four of his last six games. Strike while the iron is hot with Gennett as he most likely won’t maintain with a .347 BABIP.
AP AP
Stanton’s patience
Giancarlo Stanton is having his best season in three years. He’s slashing .274/.357/.551, which is a vast improvement over his .240 BA last season. He’s hammered 20 homers through his first 73 games. He hit 27 in 119 games in 2016. Stanton’s strikeout rate is down more than six percent year-over-year, which has aided the boost in production.
Anthony Gruppuso Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports
Quick Hits: Part II
Max Scherzer, Clayton Kershaw and Chris Sale are tied for the league-lead in quality starts with 13 … fourth on that list? Ivan Nova (!!) … he’s managed to sustain a 3.06 ERA while striking out 5.16 batters per nine innings … would anyone have predicted Dylan Bundy would be tied for fourth with 12 quality starts? … Bundy has emerged after multiple injuries to be Baltimore’s lone bright spot in their rotation … what were the odds Jason Vargas would be tied with Kershaw for the league-lead in victories (11) at this point in the season?
Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP
Injury Roundup
Daily Fantasy Advice
FOX Fantasy Baseball Join or Create a Free League
Play Now!