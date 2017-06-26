Fantasy Baseball Recap Cheat Sheet June 26

The Orioles boast one of the more long ball-friendly lineups in baseball … they rank seventh in the league with 109 as a team … Jonathan Schoop (15) and Trey Mancini (14) both went yard Sunday in Baltimore’s 8-5 win over Tampa Bay … Manny Machado is tied with Schoop for the team-lead with 15 … Trey Mancini is taking advantage of his first full season in the majors by posting a .321/.366/.589 triple-slash … he is somehow available in 64 percent of fantasy leagues.

Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP