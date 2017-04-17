Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Trends: Week 3

Most Added – Amir Garrett
Start Week 2: 7.9 percent ownership
End Week 2: 53.9 percent
The 2-0 record with a 1.42 ERA and 0.71 WHIP have fantasy owners drooling over the Reds’ 24-year-old pitcher. However, the 3.73 xFIP and 93 percent left-on-base percentage is a signal that his other shoe will drop at some point.
Most Added – Mitch Haniger
Start Week 2: 8.2 percent ownership
End Week 2: 45.7 percent
Jean Segura and Taijuan Walker were the brand names in the winter hot stove trade between the Diamondbacks and Mariners, but Mitch Haniger is making a name for himself in Seattle.
Through two weeks, he’s banged out four homers with a .410 on base percentage. Haniger is still only 26 years old and produced power stats while in the hitter-friendly PCL last season.
Most Added – Manuel Margot
Start Week 2: 20.6 percent ownership
End Week 2: 57.5 percent
One of the prospects the Red Sox sent to San Diego in order to add Craig Kimbrel to their bullpen a few years ago. Margot has seven extra base hits through two weeks, but owners are still waiting on the 20-25 stolen base potential to appear. He has one steal in 13 games.
Most Added – Eugenio Suarez
Start Week 2: 6.6 percent ownership
End Week 2: 41.6 percent
Suarez started off hot for the Reds in April 2016, but slept through most of May. He’s banged three homers with 11 runs and 10 RBI with a .364 batting average in 13 games. The BABIP suggests he can’t keep this up, but his strikeout rate at 16 percent is eight points lower than career average.
Most Added – Chris Owings
Start Week 2: 21.8 percent ownership
End Week 2: 56.7 percent
Owings’ waiver wire popularity was a byproduct of so many shortstops hitting the disabled list. The .356 average is the eye-candy currently, but he could flirt with 10 homers with 15-20 stolen bases by the end of September.
Most Dropped – Brandon Finnegan
Start Week 2: 61.8 percent ownership
End Week 2: 36.5 percent
As was the case for several starting pitchers, trips to the 10-day disabled list crushed their ownership percentages. Before the DL stint, Finnegan’s 12.6 K/9 rate in three starts was among the league’s best.
Most Dropped – Sam Dyson
Start Week 2: 70.2 percent ownership
End Week 2: 50.9 percent
He has blown three save opportunities and his ERA rests at 27.00. He’ll lose his gig to Jeremy Jeffress (my pick) or Matt Bush shortly.
Most Dropped – Dexter Fowler
Start Week 2: 75.6 percent ownership
End Week 2: 58.0 percent
The .143 / .222 / .163 through 12 games have turned fantasy owners away from Fowler who hit .276 with 13 homers and 13 stolen bases last year with the Cubs.
Most Dropped – Russell Martin
Start Week 2: 77.5 percent ownership
End Week 2: 61.7 percent
No Buster Posey or Gary Sanchez and people were dropping Russell Martin. Look nobody can stomach a .097 batting average, but Martin should be owned and a temporary catcher inserted in until the bleeding stops. And it will stop.
Most Dropped – Greg Bird
Start Week 2: 65.1 percent ownership
End Week 2: 49.9 percent
Doesn’t it feel like spring training was months ago. I bet it does for Greg Bird. The Yankees first baseman hit .451 with eight homers. He was banged up a little (ankle, flu) heading into the regular season and has failed to hit any stride with a 38 percent strikeout rate and .138 average.
Fun Fact: the spring training hitter who had the most hits | Mitch Haniger (30)
