Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Trends: Week 3

Start Week 2: 7.9 percent ownership

End Week 2: 53.9 percent

The 2-0 record with a 1.42 ERA and 0.71 WHIP have fantasy owners drooling over the Reds’ 24-year-old pitcher. However, the 3.73 xFIP and 93 percent left-on-base percentage is a signal that his other shoe will drop at some point.

Copyright The Associated Press. All rights reserved. AP