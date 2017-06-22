Fantasy Football Podcast: Debating Lynch, Ajayi and more

FOXSports.com Fantasy analyst John Halpin sees Marshawn Lynch as too big of a risk to draft at his current Average Draft Position in Round 2. FOXSports.com colleague Ryan Fowler thinks Halpin is being waaaaaay to pessimistic about Beast Mode. Listen to the debate on rising draft stock in the latest edition of the FOX Fantasy Podcast, which also includes discussion on:

Jay Ajayi’s status as the Dolphins’ workhorse

Marcus Mariota’s new weapons

Terrelle Pryor’s new home in D.C.

Christian McCaffrey’s popularity in early drafts

Mike Gillislee’s attempt to replicate LeGarrette Blount’s Patriot production

Dalvin Cook’s rookie season in Minnesota

Pierre Garcon as the only WR standing in San Francisco

