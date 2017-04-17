Fantasy NASCAR: Food City 500 Drivers Picks

Here are my pre-qualifying picks for the Food City 500:

Driver 1: Joey Logano $12,800

Driver 2: Kyle Busch $11,400

Driver 3: Kurt Busch $10,100

Driver 4: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. $8,600

Driver 5: Dale Earnhardt Jr. $6,600

I will have my picks updated on my website (Fantasy Racing Tips) after the last practice.

FOX Fantasy Auto Resources

– Driver Owner Percentage

– Driver Salaries

And don’t forget – prizes are on the line each race of the fantasy season! First, second and third place each win a prize. Plus, each race builds your point total for larger segment and season prizes.

*Stats from Driveraverages.com and career stats from Racing-Reference.Info…

If you need any further advice with your team or want to see my updated picks after Happy Hour practice, look for me on Twitter (@MrFantasyNASCAR).

LAT Photographic Scott R LePage