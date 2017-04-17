Fantasy NASCAR: Food City 500 Drivers Picks

Here are my pre-qualifying picks for the Food City 500:
Driver 1: Joey Logano $12,800
Driver 2: Kyle Busch $11,400
Driver 3: Kurt Busch $10,100
Driver 4: Ricky Stenhouse Jr. $8,600
Driver 5: Dale Earnhardt Jr. $6,600
I will have my picks updated on my website (Fantasy Racing Tips) after the last practice.
FOX Fantasy Auto Resources
And don’t forget – prizes are on the line each race of the fantasy season! First, second and third place each win a prize. Plus, each race builds your point total for larger segment and season prizes.
*Stats from Driveraverages.com and career stats from Racing-Reference.Info…
If you need any further advice with your team or want to see my updated picks after Happy Hour practice, look for me on Twitter (@MrFantasyNASCAR).
LAT Photographic Scott R LePage