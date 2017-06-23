Fantasy sports to become a reality in Delaware

Fantasy sports may become a reality in Delaware. A bill is making its way through the State House that would reclassify fantasy sports as a game of skill, rather than a game of chance, and would therefore not be an illegal form of gambling in the state. Operators running fantasy sites that feature daily, weekly, and season long contests with prize money at stake would need to apply for a license, pay an annual fee of $50,000 and there would be a 15% tax on the net adjusted revenues of fantasy sports contests.