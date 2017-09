A Milford man is dead after a crash just after 1 this morning. Delaware State Police are still investigating but say a car driven by 46 year old Harry Ulhorn was southbound on Farmington Road near Main Street when he drove through a stop sign and went off the road going head on into a tree. Police say Ulhorn was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger was belted and flown to Christiana Hospital in critical condition.