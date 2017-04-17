Farrah Abraham had a special message for her “Teen Mom OG” costars — and it wasn’t to wish them a happy Easter.

The 25-year-old reality TV star posted a photo of her 8-year-old daughter Sophia’s pink basket on Twitter Saturday night where she also included a not-so-cheerful note for Amber Portwood, Catelynn (Lowell) Baltierra and Maci Bookout.

“It’s Hilarity how I single handily made more views & ratings then all three stooges on @TeenMom @mtv & make more ratings then 1offs…sh!” she wrote. The message has since been taken down.

However, this isn’t the first time the MTV personalities have feuded.

“She’s just not a person that I want to attach myself with,” previously explained Portwood to PEOPLE Now. “I do not want kids today who are watching the show to think that that is a strong woman. That is not a strong woman. That is a hateful woman. That is not what you want to be like. She’s trying to be something that she’s not.”

“When you listen to what she says, most of the time when she answers stuff she doesn’t make sense anyways,” added Baltierra. “I feel like she needs help, like severe counseling to really figure out what’s ever going on — to help her help herself.”

“Teen Mom OG” airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on MTV.