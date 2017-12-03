Fashion photographer Bruce Weber accused of touching, forcefully kissing male model

Legendary fashion photographer Bruce Weber has been sued by a male model who claims the photographer forced him to touch himself and also sucked the model’s fingers during a casting session.

Jason Boyce said the incident with Weber, whose work has appeared in Vogue, GQ, W Magazine and Vanity Fair, happened in December 2014 at the photographer’s Manhattan studio.

According to the lawsuit, obtained by the New York Post, the two men were alone in a back room of Weber’s studio when the incident took place. At that time, Boyce was 28 and Weber was 68.

After taking a few photographs of the blonde, muscular model, Weber instructed Boyce to remove his shirt and pants, according to the lawsuit, which also notes that it’s customary for photographers to provide advance notice if a model will be posing nude.

Boyce followed Weber’s orders, but didn’t remove his underwear.

Weber then reached over and removed Boyce’s underwear—instructing the model to put his hands on himself “wherever you feel your energy go,” according to the lawsuit, the Post reports.

When Boyce put his hands on his chest, Weber allegedly moved Boyce’s hands down to his genitals and moved his arm so that Boyce was rubbing himself, and put the model’s fingers into his mouth.

The Post reports that Boyce recalls being “terrified and repulsed.”

“If you just had confidence, you’d go really far,” Weber allegedly whispered to Boyce, who is married and has appeared in ads for Lexus and Amazon, according to the lawsuit. “How far do you want to make it? How ambitious are you?”

When Boyce didn’t respond, Weber told him the session was over, the lawsuit says.

But before he could leave, Weber allegedly grabbed him and kissed him on the lips, according to the lawsuit.

“Mr. Boyce felt intense dread at the thought of a modeling career in an industry where Mr. Weber was considered by many to be a top photographer and primary champion of male models,” the lawsuit says. “He experienced anxiety, depression and high levels of stress.”

Weber, who has worked with Harry Connick, Jr., Chris Isaac and Richard Gere and done ad campaigns for Abercrombie & Fitch, famously photographed Marcus Schenkenberg for Calvin Klein in a shower holding a pair of jeans that barely covered his genitals.

Weber did not respond to messages from the New York Post seeking comment.