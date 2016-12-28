Fatal Car Crash In Hartly

The Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal single car crash in Hartly that took the life of a Maryland man.29-year-old Elmer Jeronimo-Gonzalez, of Marydel, Maryland, was driving his truck on SR 8 near Brittany Lane when the truck drove off the edge of the road and hit a tree with its front bumper. Jeronimo-Gonzalez was not properly buckled at the time and was taken to Kent General Hospital, where he later died. Alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. SR 8 between Hartly Road and Brittany Lane was closed for about two and a half hours while the crash was investigated.