Fatal crash in Farmington Sunday morning

A fatal car crash in Farmington yesterday. According to Delaware State Police, shortly after 1 AM on Sunday morning Harry Ulhorn of Milford was driving south on Farmington Road approaching Main Street. As he came to the T-intersection, Ulhorn failed to brake and drove through a stop sign, across a grassy area before running into a tree head-on. Ulhorn was not wearing a seat belt and pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger was wearing a seatbelt, and was flown by police helicopter to Christiana Hospital where he was in critical condition. State Police believe speed might have been a factor in the accident, and have not yet determined if alcohol or drugs were contributing factors.