One person is dead and another injured after a car crash in Worcester County Monday night. 74-year-old James Drewry was driving south on Route 113 when he drove off the road and onto the shoulder. He hit a tree and a telephone poll before overturning. Drewry died in the crash. His passenger, Cora Drewry, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The crash is currently being investigated. Any information should be sent to the Worcester County Police.