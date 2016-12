A Seaford man was arrested Thursday on multiple drug charges. 24-year-old Trevion Brown was charged with multiple counts of possession and drug paraphernalia after police searched his home. Inside, they found 5883 bags of heroin, totaling 588 grams, 1.7 grams of cocaine, 17.5 grams of marijuana, and nearly $1000 in drug money. Brown may face jail time or a fine, pending his charges.