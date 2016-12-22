Fatal Pocomoke City Crash

A single car crash in Pocomoke City early Thursday morning left one man dead and a woman injured. Around 2:30 a.m., Worcester County Police responded to a crash on Onley Road that saw a 2003 Chevy leave the road and overturn. The crash caused the driver, 37-year-old Anthony Arsenault Jr., to be ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His passenger, 28-year-old Amy Lynn Liddle, was taken to Peninsula Regional with unspecified injuries. Alcohol and speed both appear to be factors in the crash.