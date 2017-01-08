19.8 F
Father barred from trial of daughter's accused killer — with no explanation

By FOX News -
26

A father in Houston says he has not been told why he can’t attend the trial of his daughter’s accused killer. The trial takes place at 182nd District Court.  (Google Maps)

A Texas father is being barred from the trial of his daughter’s alleged killer – and no has told him why.

Everett Renger’s wife, Kay, is expected to testify at the trial of Jose Salas-Bustamante, the man accused of stabbing Brandy Renger to death in Katy in July 2014. But because of her role in the trial, Kay told ABC7 she understands why she’s not allowed to sit in court for the majority of the case. Her husband’s banishment is a different story.

“We’ve yet to get an answer for that,” City of Houston crime victim advocate Andy Kahan said.

Kahan and prosecutors are appealing the judge’s decision to keep Everett, who is not set to be called as a witness, out of the courtroom.

Judge Jeannine Barr and defense attorneys for Salas-Bustamante didn’t respond to ABC7’s questions.

Salas-Bustamante could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted of the killing. Everett Renger may not get a chance to actually see that happen.

“He just wants to be here,” Kahan said. “He’s a grieving father who wants to be here to see the trial of the person who allegedly murdered his daughter.”

