Fathers and sons who have come together in sports

Professional sports are full of second- and even third-generation players, but fathers and sons don’t often get the chance to square off — or join forces. Though over the years there have been exceptions. So as Father’s Day approaches, we decided to take a look back on 13 memorable instances of MLB, NFL, NBA and NHL fathers either playing with, playing against, coaching or coaching against their sons:
Steve Mitchell Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports
Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr.
One of only a handful of father-son duos to play in the same league at the same time, Ken Griffey Sr. and Ken Griffey Jr. were actually teammates with the Seattle Mariners for parts of the 1990 and 1991 season, and even hit back-to-back home runs during a game in Sept. 1990. At the time, Griffey Sr. was 41 and nearing the end of a 19-year career, and Griffey Jr. was just 20. Twenty-six years later, in 2016, Junior was inducted to the Hall of Fame following a 22-year career of his own.
Getty Images Focus On Sport
Tim Raines and Tim Raines Jr.
Like the Griffeys, Tim Raines and his namesake son also once shared a major league field — for the Orioles during the final week of the 2001 season following a trade that sent Raines Sr. from Montreal to Baltimore. Unfortunately, Raines Jr.’s career did not pan out quite like his dad, who will be enshrined in the Hall of Fame this July in his final year of eligibility. But their brief stint as teammates was a fun and unique memory nonetheless.
Ronald C. Modra/Sports Imagery
Felipe and Moises Alou
Six-time All-Star Moises Alou played for his father, Felipe, during both stints of Felipe’s managerial career, spending the 1992-96 seasons with Dad in Montreal, then rejoining him in San Francisco in 2005 and 2006. The player-manager combo also met 43 times as opponents, though they are best known for their time spent together. “I’m very proud,” Moises Alou said of Felipe in 2005. “Everywhere I go in the Dominican Republic, people ask about my dad and my uncle (former big leaguer Matty Alou) and tell me how they carried themselves off the field. It made me a better person and player.”
Getty Images Mitchell Layton
Dave and Don Shula
Dave Shula spent a forgettable four-plus seasons as head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals in the 1990s, and finished his career with a 19-52 overall record. Two of those losses came at the hands of his father, Hall of Fame coach Don Shula, whose Miami Dolphins beat Dave’s Bengals 23-7 during the 1994 season and 26-23 during the 1995 campaign. Don’s career, of course, was slightly more noteworthy than his son’s: In 33 years as a head coach in Baltimore and Miami, he won 328 games and won two Super Bowls — with one capping off the only 17-0 season in NFL history.
Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports Steve Mitchell
Doc and Austin Rivers
In January 2015, following a series of trades that took him from New Orleans to Boston to L.A., Austin Rivers became the first player in NBA history to play for his dad when he joined the Doc Rivers-coached Los Angeles Clippers. Later that summer, the younger Rivers — who had also played against his dad’s teams — signed an extension to stay with the Clippers. And in 2016-17, Austin averaged a career-high 12 points per game as a part-time starter in his dad’s rotation.
Victor Decolongon Getty Images
George and Coby Karl
Though he never played for his dad during his pro career, former NBA guard Coby Karl did face his father, longtime head coach George Karl, as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2007-08 season. The first meeting came in Jan. 2008, when Coby checked in for the final 3:19 of a Lakers victory over his dad’s Denver Nuggets at Staples Center. Later that season, the Karls became the first father-son combo to square off as a player and coach in the playoffs, with Coby checking in for 2:02 of a L.A. win in Game 2 of a first-round Lakers sweep. These days, George Karl is out of coaching — his most recent gig was with the 2015-16 Sacramento Kings — while Coby is now the head coach of the Los Angeles D-Fenders in the D-League.
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports Brett Davis
Mike and Mike Dunleavy Jr.
Atlanta Hawks swingman Mike Dunleavy Jr. never played for his father in the NBA, though he did face his dad’s team 18 times, with Dunleavy Sr. winning 12 of those matchups as the opposing team’s coach. Two months after their final meeting, in Feb. 2010, Dunleavy Sr. was fired by the Los Angeles Clippers. He has not worked as an NBA head coach since.
Getty Images Lisa Blumenfeld
Gordie, Mark and Marty Howe
The late Gordie Howe’s legendary career in professional hockey began in 1946 and didn’t end until 1980. And that longevity allowed Howe to spend several seasons playing alongside sons Mark and Marty — first with the Houston Aeros of the WHA, and then with the Hartford Whalers of the NHL, when the elder Howe was 51 years old.
Darryl and Brent Sutter
Recently fired L.A. Kings coach Darryl Sutter has been an NHL head coach since 1992, and in October 2013 he got the opportunity to coach against his son, Brett, who was a forward for the Carolina Hurricanes at the time. But if you expected Sutter to get emotional about the unique father-son meeting, then you don’t know Darryl Sutter: “It’s not a big deal coaching against him,” Sutter said, according to the L.A. Times). “We’ve been in locker rooms our whole lives.” Elsewhere in the extensive Sutter Family NHL tree, Darryl’s brother, Brent, has also coached against his son, current Vancouver Canucks forward Brandon Sutter.
James Guillory James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports
Bob and Mark Johnson
Bob Johnson coached the Calgary Flames for five seasons in the 1980s, then led the Pittsburgh Penguins for one season, winning a Stanley Cup in 1991 — just months before his death from brain cancer. During his time in Calgary, Bob and son Mark Johnson competed on several occasions, as Mark bounced around from Hartford to St. Louis to New Jersey during his father’s coaching career. A member of the 1980 Miracle on Ice gold medal-winning team, Mark Johnson eventually followed in Dad’s footsteps and now coaches the women’s team at the University of Wisconsin, where he’s won four national championships. He also coached the U.S. women’s team to a silver medal at the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver.
B Bennett Getty Images
Bill, Kevin and Gord Dineen
The late Bill Dineen spent the better part of two seasons coaching the Philadelphia Flyers in the early ‘90s, a tenure that not only allowed him to coach his son Kevin, but also face son, Gord. At the time, Gord was a defenseman with the Ottawa Senators. And when the Dineen clan all converged on the Spectrum on Feb. 9, 1993, it was Kevin and Bill who skated away with an 8-1 win — thanks in large part to a Kevin Dineen hat trick. Bill and Gord’s respective coaching and playing careers ended soon after, while Kevin hung around the league until the 2002-03 season, and later went on to coach the Florida Panthers. A third Dineen brother, Peter, also played in the NHL, but only appeared in 13 career games — none coming against his dad.
Bruce Bennett Studios Getty Images
Rick and Landon Wilson
Former NHL defenseman Rick Wilson spent just 32 games as head coach of the Dallas Stars — with whom he also spent 15 years as an assistant — in 2001-02. Fortunately, two of those games came against his son, Landon, at the time a forward for the Phoenix Coyotes. The first meeting went to Landon, who logged 10:25 of ice time and was on the ice for a goal in a 5-1 Phoenix win. The rematch, however, went to Rick, as Landon played 12:33 and took two shots in a 4-3 Coyotes loss.
NHLI NHLI via Getty Images
Andy and Brady Murray
Brady Murray only appeared in four NHL games in his career, but one of them happened to be against a team coached by his father, former Kings and Blues coach Andy Murray. In Oct. 2007, the elder Murray was coaching in St. Louis, while Brady was playing in his third (and penultimate) game for the Kings. Brady played 15 shifts, logging 11:21 of ice time in a 5-3 L.A. loss.
NHLI NHLI via Getty Images
