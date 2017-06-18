Fathers and sons who have come together in sports

The late Bill Dineen spent the better part of two seasons coaching the Philadelphia Flyers in the early ‘90s, a tenure that not only allowed him to coach his son Kevin, but also face son, Gord. At the time, Gord was a defenseman with the Ottawa Senators. And when the Dineen clan all converged on the Spectrum on Feb. 9, 1993, it was Kevin and Bill who skated away with an 8-1 win — thanks in large part to a Kevin Dineen hat trick. Bill and Gord’s respective coaching and playing careers ended soon after, while Kevin hung around the league until the 2002-03 season, and later went on to coach the Florida Panthers. A third Dineen brother, Peter, also played in the NHL, but only appeared in 13 career games — none coming against his dad.

Bruce Bennett Studios Getty Images