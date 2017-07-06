The vice chairman of the Vermont Republican Party told Fox News Wednesday night that the federal investigation into Sen. Bernie Sanders’ wife is “firmly based on facts and figures and analysis,” not hearsay.

The FBI is looking at allegations Jane Sanders fraudulently obtained a loan to purchase 33 acres of land for the expansion of Burlington College in 2010.

Brady Toensing, who also chaired President Donald Trump’s campaign in Vermont, told “Tucker Carlson Tonight” that Jane Sanders, the school’s president at the time, had sought a $6.5 million bank loan to buy the property from the Roman Catholic Diocese of Burlington.

“In order to get those loans, she had to confirm guaranteed donations of $2.6 million,” Toensing alleged. “Of that $2.6 million, the school was only able to collect about 25 percent … and of the confirmed donations, three of the donors have come forward to say that the school overstated their pledge amounts.”

Sanders, the college’s president at the time, left her post the following year and the college ceased operations this past May.

SANDERS BLAMES REPUBLICANS FOR FBI PROBE OF WIFE

Over the weekend, Bernie Sanders dismissed the FBI probe as “something [the] Republican National Committee is very excited about.”

“My wife is perhaps the most honest person I know. She did a great job in Burlington College,” Sanders told CNN. “Sadly we are in a moment where parties not only attack public officials, they have to go after wives and children. You know, this is pathetic and that’s the way politics is in America today.”

However, Toensing said the allegations need to be looked at closely by the FBI.

“If you look at who was harmed by this whole financial debacle, the Catholic Church lost almost $2 million, the taxpayers of Vermont lost almost $150,000, the bank lost untold amounts of money and the school went bankrupt,” he said. “But [Jane and Bernie Sanders], they were not financially harmed.”