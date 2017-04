FBI’s Awlaki surveillance

The following FBI surveillance photos of radical cleric Anwar al-Awlaki were released as part of ongoing FOIA litigation being pursued by Judicial Watch.

FoxNews.com

http://www.foxnews.com/

Awlaki Surveillance on 02-05-2002 awlaki-surveillance-on-02-05-2002

Awlaki Surveillance on 10-01-2001 awlaki-surveillance-on-10-01-2001

Awlaki Surveillance on 02-05-2002 awlaki-surveillance-on-02-05-2002